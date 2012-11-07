BUDAPEST Nov 7 Hungary's government may sell a 21.2 percent stake in energy group MOL if market financing conditions deteriorate, Economy Minister Gyorgy Matolcsy said in response to a question from a lawmaker.

The government bought the stake from Russia's Surgutneftegaz at about 85 euros per share in July last year in a transaction worth nearly 2 billion euros, hoping to boost the security of its energy supply.

The stake is worth about 1.5 billion euros at Wednesday's market prices, according to Reuters calculations.

Hungary must refinance about $7.2 billion worth of bonds and $5.9 billion of International Monetary Fund repayments next year. It has been in on-off talks with the fund and the European Union about a multi-billion euro financing backstop for nearly a year.

(Reporting by Gergely Szakacs and Marton Dunai; Editing by John Stonestreet)