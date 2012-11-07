* Minister says may sell MOL stake if funding conditions worsen

* State bought 21.2 pct MOL stake for nearly 2 bln eur last year

* Stake now worth about 1.5 bln euros

* Was bought to boost security of Hungary's energy supply (Adds detail)

BUDAPEST, Nov 7 Debt-laden Hungary may sell the bulk of its stake in the country's former state energy monopoly if market funding conditions worsen, its economy minister said.

Hoping to boost the security of its energy supply, the government bought a 21.2 percent stake in MOL from Russia's Surgutneftegaz at about 85 euros per share in July last year in a transaction worth nearly 2 billion euros.

The stake, now worth about 1.5 billion euros according to Reuters calculations, could be sold if "the deterioration of the external environment cause financing difficulties," Gyorgy Matolcsy said in a written parliamentary answer.

Hungary must refinance about $7.2 billion worth of bonds and $5.9 billion of International Monetary Fund repayments next year, with almost half due in the first quarter, according to Reuters calculations based on data from debt agency AKK.

Budapest, which has not tapped international debt markets in 2012, has been in on-off talks with the IMF and the European Union about a multi-billion euro financing backstop for nearly a year.

MOL is Hungary's biggest listed firm by revenue and used to be wholly state-owned. It was privatised after the fall of Communism in the early 1990s.

In all, the government controls 24.6 percent of the firm, according to figures published on the firm's website.

"The purchase of the (MOL) stake was a strategic investment, which at the same time, given that it is a liquid, blue chip paper, also serves as a strategic finiancial reserve," Matolcsy wrote in a response to a lawmaker dated Nov. 5.

"Should for example the deterioration of the external environment cause financing difficulties, the papers could help raise funding relatively cheaply."

Central Europe's most indebted nation has not tapped foreign debt markets since its credit rating was slashed to "junk" status by the main rating agencies, saying any debt issue depended on successful conclusion of an IMF/EU deal.

At 0936 GMT, MOL shares were down 0.2 percent at 19,050 forints ($86.32) on the Budapest Stock Exchange, underperforming the blue chip index, which added 0.05 percent.

($1 = 220.7 Hungarian forints) (Reporting by Gergely Szakacs and Marton Dunai; Editing by John Stonestreet)