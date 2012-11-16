* Plan to improve downstream EBITDA by $500-550 mln

* Slight fall in crude output seen in 2013

* Output to surge by 2017-20

BUDAPEST, Nov 16 Hungarian oil group MOL aims to lift core earnings at its downstream business by $500-550 million by 2014 through cost savings and improved efficiency, it said in the slides of a presentation published on its website.

Earlier this week, MOL said its core earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) fell 13 percent year-on-year in the first nine months of the year to 406.6 billion forints.

Within that, the downstream business - which includes oil and gas distribution - posted an EBITDA of 133.7 billion forints ($602 million).

Chief Executive Jozsef Molnar said in the presentation that MOL would remain "an upstream-driven company".

Production is expected to decline to 110,000 barrels a day next year from about 115,000 this year, but it could rise to 110,000-120,000 by 2014-2015, the firm said

The target for 2017-2020 is 170,000-180,000 barrels a day.

MOL said it still planned up to $2 billion a year of capital spending in the next three years, financed from operating cash flow.

At 1040 GMT, its shares were down 1.4 percent at 18,05 forints, while the Budapest Stock Exchange's main index was 0.75 percent lower.

($1 = 222.1311 Hungarian forints) (Reporting by Sandor Peto; Editing by Mark Potter)