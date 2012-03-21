* MOL proposes HUF 45 bln dividend, first payment in years

* Board wants extended permission to buy MOL's own shares

BUDAPEST, March 21 The board of Hungarian oil and gas group proposes to pay 45 billion forints ($203.34 million) in dividend on 2011 earnings, or slightly more than 2 percent of the market value of MOL's shares, the company said on Wednesday.

The proposal is in line with the dividend policy adopted by the company years ago, MOL said in a statement on the decisions made at a meeting of its board.

However, MOL paid no dividend on either 2010 and 2009, and said a year ago that it planned to finance its full capital expenditure plan for 2011-2013 from its cash flow.

It reiterated that pledge for the 2012-2014 period last month after it reported 31 billion forint net loss for the last quarter of last year. In full 2011, MOL posted a net profit of 152.1 billion forints, up from 100.8 billion forints in 2010.

MOL also said that the board would seek authorization from shareholders to continue to buy the company's own shares.

The treasury shares could be used to finance possible acquisitions and for defending the share price if a significant amount of MOL shares are sold in the market, the company said.

MOL shareholders will discuss the proposals at their annual meeting on April 26, it said.

MOL shares fell 2.3 percent on Wednesday and closed at 19,200 forints. That price put the company's capitalization to 2 trillion forints ($9.04 billion). ($1 = 221.3041 Hungarian forints) (Reporting by Sandor Peto; Editing by Bernard Orr)