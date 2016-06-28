BRIEF-City Developments to buy Ransomes Wharf site in London to develop £222 mln luxury residential project
* Exchanges contracts to buy Ransomes Wharf site in Battersea South West London to develop a £222 million luxury residential project
BUDAPEST, June 28 Rating agency Moody's lifted the outlook on Hungary's banking system to positive on Tuesday, saying that improving operating conditions in Hungary would likely benefit its banks' asset quality and capital and restore profitability.
"The positive outlook on Hungary's banking system reflects lenders' improving loan quality and capital," Moody's said in a statement. "A shift in the government's policy stance towards banks should also support their financial fundamentals and capacity to grow."
Moody's is due to review Hungary's sovereign debt rating on July 8. Moody's has a Ba1 rating with a positive outlook on Hungary's debt. (Reporting by Krisztina Than and Gergely Szakacs)
* Exchanges contracts to buy Ransomes Wharf site in Battersea South West London to develop a £222 million luxury residential project
LONDON, Feb 2 Specialist insurer JRP is raising its new business margin guidance to more than 6 percent for 2016 after becoming more selective over pricing and risk and being helped by attractive mortgage yields, it said in a trading update.
AMSTERDAM, Feb 2 ING Groep, the Netherlands' largest financial services company, reported a better than expected 63 percent jump in fourth-quarter pretax income on Thursday, helped by one-off gains, stable lending margins and a growing customer base.