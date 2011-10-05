* Moody's says move due to recent law on fx mortgage repayment

* Repayment scheme to trigger losses for banks, impact capital positions

BUDAPEST Oct 5 Moody's has placed seven Hungarian banks on review for a possible downgrade because of a recently approved law that allows foreign currency mortgage holders to pay back their debt at a discount, the rating agency said late on Tuesday.

The review will affect the standalone financial strength ratings of six banks and the debt and deposit ratings of seven banks, Moody's said.

The banks are OTP Bank , OTP Mortgage Bank, FHB Mortgage Bank , as well as the Hungarian arms of Belgium's KBC , Austria's Erste Bank , Germany's BayernLB and GE Capital.

Hungarian lawmakers approved a foreign currency mortgage relief plan late last month, allowing households to repay debt at exchange rates far below market levels and forcing banks to swallow the losses.

The government estimated that up to 300,000 debtors could opt into the scheme, either using savings or by forint refinancing loans, which it hoped would proliferate on the market once the plan is approved.

"As foreign-denominated loans account for 70 percent of mortgage lending, Moody's believes that the approved law will likely trigger losses for the banks and impact their capital positions," Moody's said.

"Based on a 30 percent total take-up rate, Moody's estimates that the conversion at the current market rates would imply a possible loss up to 300 basis points of the regulatory capital adequacy ratio of the system, which was equal to 13.8 percent in June 2011. However, Moody's anticipates that the potential impact varies significantly among the rated banks."

Moody's said the government's scheme adds stress to a banking system already under significant pressure, reflected by deteriorating asset quality and weak profitability. (Reporting by Marton Dunai; Editing by Erica Billingham)