* Moody's downgrade could cause funding squeeze in Hungary

* Hungary's banks likely to face steeper financing costs

* Interbank market unlikely to freeze up - bankers

By Marton Dunai

BUDAPEST, Nov 25 Senior executives in Hungary's banks said on Friday they would probably face downgrades after Moody's cut Budapest to "junk" status, a move they said would lift financing costs while not locking them out of markets altogether.

The country's banks have been fighting an uphill battle against the policies of Prime Minister Viktor Orban's right-of-centre government which swept into power last year with a two-thirds majority.

The government replaced an international aid deal that came with strict conditions with unconventional policies - including a special bank tax - aimed at rejuvenating growth and boosting budget revenues.

"Sooner or later all banks will be cut to junk, which is mandatory when the country they operate in is in junk, which will inevitably make financing more expensive," said one senior banker, speaking on condition of anonymity.

"The downgrade will not necessarily distort the interbank market, but partners may well reduce lending limits," he said. "Some banks might refuse to finance Hungarians because of our rating."

He added that an additional problem might arise if certain foreign exchange swap agreements are automatically cancelled after the rating is cut to "junk" -- a common condition of many swap deals.

"Some swap deals may expire because of this, even though treasuries know this and have prepared for it, mostly by finding less picky, if more expensive, funding sources," he said. "That will make borrowing more expensive as well."

He said it was impossible to predict how much more expensive funding would become, but said that by adding the additional cost of insuring Hungarian debt against default might be a good measuring stick.

Prices of Hungarian CDS debt insurance hit a record high on Friday, spiking to about 642 basis points by 1307 GMT, from levels of around 580 late last week and 500 in October.

OTHER COUNTRIES ALSO TROUBLE

Hungarian banks have been among the worst hit in emerging Europe by the euro zone debt crisis which threatens to squeeze credit flows from western European parent banks to their emerging market subsidiaries.

That risk has been compounded by government moves to raise tax revenues and reduce pressure on Hungarians saddled with foreign currency loans, mostly Swiss-franc-denominated, whose monthly payments have spiked due to the plummeting forint.

Weeks after taking office, Orban levied a 189 billion forint ($809 million) tax on the financial sector and imposed an eviction moratorium to help non-paying mortgage debtors.

The government also forced banks to accept early repayments of mortgages at a rate of 180 forints per franc - far below market rates of more than 250 - sticking banks with hundreds of billions of forints in damages potentially.

Rating agencies have cited the unpredictable policy moves when cutting Hungary's credit grade or putting it on warning, triggering a sell-off on the forint currency and Hungary's stock and bond markets.

Another senior banker, who also asked not to be named, said funding was already very tight as the European debt crisis spread and more countries received "junk" ratings.

The situation was not new for Hungarian banks, which have struggled for months, she said, adding the downgrade would probably worsen that problem only moderately.

"Many partners have been demanding cash collateral for funding even before the rating move; now they may raise the collateral requirement or refuse funding," she said.

Banking professionals agree that Hungary's largest lender, OTP Bank, is likely to escape the funding squeeze with few scratches, as it already has ample funds.

"OTP needs limited external funds as its deposits are fairly plentiful," one banker said. "FX liquidity could have been an issue but I think OTP is well prepared in that area.

"Foreign owned banks get whatever funds they need from their parents, or in a worst case scenario, the central bank has swap facilities designed specifically for this purpose." ($1 = 233.6349 Hungarian forints) (Editing by David Cowell)