BUDAPEST May 19 Hungary's central bank launched
a set of measures on Friday designed to curb mortgage borrowing
spreads and boost competition among local lenders, it said in a
statement.
The programme, which has been in the works for several
months, will enable commercial banks to apply for the central
bank's scheme of certified mortgages, which meet a list of
standardised criteria, the central bank said.
The scheme, to be launched from June 1, will limit the
spreads applied to such mortgages to 350 basis points. Fees
applied to the issuance and pre-payment of mortgages will also
be capped under the programme, it said.
