BUDAPEST, Nov 8 Hungary's parliament passed legislation late on Monday which introduces referenced interest rates on mortgage loans from 2012 and which the ruling Fidesz party said would force banks "to play a fair game" after excessive hikes in rates.

Under the law, changes in interest rates on mortgage loans will be tied to reference rates or must be fixed for at least three years, while the total cost of loans -- with the exception of credit cards and some consumer loans -- will be capped.

Fidesz, which has slapped Europe's biggest tax on banks and forces them into swallowing big losses under a recent scheme to reduce households' foreign currency debt burden, has often criticised banks for charging too high interest rates and fees.

"(This law) creates clearer conditions from 2012 in Hungary...and parliament with this step forces banks into (playing) a fair game," Fidesz MP Antal Rogan told parliament ahead of the vote.

He said banks would nevertheless be able to continue to earn decent profits.

The law stipulates that banks will have to offer their clients the possibility of modifying their existing mortgage contracts by May 31, 2012 free of charge, in order to comply with the new legislation.

The reference interest rate on forint mortgages will be the 3-month, 6-month or 12-month Budapest interbank offered rate BUBOR rate , or the average yields on 3-year or 5-year government bonds published by the debt agency AKK every month. The reference rates on euro or Swiss franc denominated mortgages will be the relevant EURIBOR or CHF LIBOR rates.

The total cost of loans will be capped at maximum 24 percent above the central bank base rate which is currently at 6 percent , except for riskier products such as credit cards and consumer credit on durable goods. The cap on those products will be 39 percent above the central bank base rate.

In September, Hungary's central bank submitted proposals to the government to ease the burden on borrowers. These proposals also included reference interest rates.

Hungarian households hold trillions of forints worth of debt mostly in Swiss franc-denominated loans and have seen their loan repayments surge as the franc has soared to record highs.

That has curbed disposable incomes and helped undermine growth in the central European country of 10 million, whose economy -- which relies heavily on exports to Germany -- is expected to grow by only 0.6 percent next year based on the central bank's projection.

