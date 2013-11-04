BUDAPEST Nov 4 Hungary's government has decided to take over another 420 billion forints ($1.90 billion) worth of municipal debt from local governments as part of efforts to consolidate the sector, government spokesman Andras Giro-Szasz said on Monday.

"The consolidation has reached its fourth stage, the government decided at its meeting last week to take over 420 billion forints worth of debt remaining with local governments," Giro-Szasz said.

Janos Lazar, the prime minister's chief of staff, said this latest measure to consolidate the sector involved the debt of 300 towns, each with a population of over 5,000 people. He said the procedure would conclude by February 2014. ($1 = 220.49 Hungarian forints) (Reporting by Gergely Szakacs; Editing by Mark Heinrich)