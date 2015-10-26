BUDAPEST Oct 26 Hungary has finalised plans to
create a new museum quarter at Budapest's City Park by 2019 that
should boost the capital's appeal to international tourists, the
project's commissioner said on Monday.
Laszlo Baan told a parliamentary hearing the 200 billion
forints ($710.28 million) project would draw an extra 300,000
tourists to Budapest annually, helping it compete with other
popular European destinations such as Prague and Barcelona.
The entire City Park area, which already includes the
Budapest Zoo, Szechenyi thermal baths, extensive green spaces
and four museums around its Heroes' Square entrance, will be
renovated, the MTI news agency quoted him as saying.
The project will include a new National Gallery, a House of
Hungarian Music and a state-of-the art restoration and storage
building. A museum of photography and another dedicated to
architecture will be built elsewhere in Budapest, Baan said.
International architectural firms involved in the project
include Norway's Snohetta, which designed part of the September
11 Memorial Museum in New York, and SANAA, the Japanese
architects of the Louvre-Lens Museum, according to the project's
web site.
The new development will partly replace a wide concrete
promenade that was used during the Communist era as a parade
ground and has mostly languished as a car park since then.
Critics - political opponents, architects, environmental
lobbyists and local citizen groups - have called the project
politically motivated, unnecessary and expensive, and said it
would eat into green areas in the capital.
Baan dismissed those claims, saying the museums will only
use areas already covered by concrete. The City Park might also
be linked to the city centre by a green corridor, he said.
With 2 million residents in its centre and suburbs, Budapest
is one of the largest cities in central and Eastern Europe. Two
other large cities in the region, Vienna and Berlin, have also
consolidated and expanded their art offerings in dedicated
museum quarters.
Budapest, which also stages an annual Formula 1 Grand Prix
race and one of Europe's leading pop music festivals, Sziget,
has an ambitious development outlook including its candidacy to
host the 2024 Summer Olympics.
($1 = 281.5800 forints)
(Reporting by Marton Dunai; Editing by Michael Roddy and Tom
Heneghan)