* Hungary chose Rosatom to expand Paks nuclear plant
* Hungary says will press on with project
By Barbara Lewis and Gergely Szakacs
BRUSSELS/BUDAPEST, Nov 19 European Union
regulators started legal action against Hungary on Thursday over
a contract it awarded to Russia's Rosatom to expand the Paks
nuclear power plant, but Hungary said it would press ahead with
its plans.
The EU's executive Commission has been holding talks to try
to resolve differences after Hungary chose Rosatom last year to
build two new nuclear reactors, partly financed by a favourably
priced Russian loan worth 10 billion euros ($10.7 billion).
"The Commission raised concerns about the compatibility with
the EU public procurement rules," Commission spokeswoman Lucia
Caudet told reporters following the announcement of formal
infringement proceedings.
She said Hungary had two months to respond, but did not
confirm a Hungarian press report that the Commission had asked
Hungary to suspend preparations for the Paks project.
The Hungarian government has said it respected all relevant
laws when it awarded the contract for the construction of two
new reactors and the refurbishment of two other reactors.
Prime Minister Viktor Orban's chief of staff, Janos Lazar,
told a news conference that Hungary would draft a detailed
response to the Commission, but would press on with the project
anyway.
"Regarding the expansion and maintenance of capacity of
Paks, everything will proceed according to the government's
intentions," Lazar said.
Lazar said Hungary had first notified the Commission about
Hungary's plans to enter a bilateral nuclear deal with Russia in
November 2013. He said the then Commission president, Jose
Manuel Barroso, did not raise any concerns "of principle" about
the matter.
Russia's state-owned nuclear firm Rosatom said in an emailed
statement that it agreed fully with Lazar's assessment and would
fulfil all its obligations outlined in the contracts between
Russia and Hungary.
COMMERCIAL DEBATE
Hungary has been in continuous contact with the Commission
about the plans ever since, Lazar said, adding that EU
regulators have already approved the fuel supply and technical
parameters of the project before lodging the new challenge.
"This debate has not raised its head by accident today,"
Lazar said. "This is not a political debate but a commercial
debate about whether Hungary has the right to enter into a 12
billion euro commercial or business deal with a non-EU state."
He said the debate would revolve around how EU-based
companies can access the expansion deal, which will see two new
1,200-megawatt blocks at the Paks plant starting commercial
operation in 2025 and 2026.
Lazar said no supplier other than Russia's Rosatom would
have met the government's demand of keeping the plant in
Hungarian state ownership "permanently". He said no investors
were interested in the deal under that arrangement, but did not
name any companies.
Lengthy infringement procedures can lead to action in the
European Union's highest courts in Luxembourg which have the
power to hand out fines.
Hungary is ready to defend its position in court if needed,
Lazar said.
Hungary's right-wing government has clashed with EU
policy-makers on issues including migrants and press freedom as
well as energy.
Apart from the alleged breach of public procurement rules,
the Commission also has concerns the Paks plant would be overly
dependent on Russia.
($1 = 0.9341 euros)
