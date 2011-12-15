UPDATE 1-U.S. govt has itself to blame for dollar strength - Bundesbank
* Stimulus should be reduced even if it hurts some govts (Adds quotes, detail)
BUDAPEST Dec 15 Hungary's government plans to increase the proportion of nuclear in its electricity mix towards 60 percent from the current 40 percent, Prime Minister Viktor Orban said on Thursday.
He did not specify a timeframe. Hungary's Paks nuclear power plan generates about 40 percent of the central European country's electricity. (Reporting by Gergely Szakacs, Marton Dunai; editing by Jason Neely)
* Stimulus should be reduced even if it hurts some govts (Adds quotes, detail)
LONDON, Feb 7 Investors in cash-strapped Greece appear to be losing faith in a pledge from European officials five years ago that the country's default would be a one-off.
SANTIAGO, Feb 7 Construction activity in Chile fell 4.1 percent in December, its worst performance in more than seven years, an industry body said on Tuesday, underlining Chile's difficulties with jump-starting its sluggish economy.