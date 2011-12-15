BUDAPEST Dec 15 Hungary's government plans to increase the proportion of nuclear in its electricity mix towards 60 percent from the current 40 percent, Prime Minister Viktor Orban said on Thursday.

He did not specify a timeframe. Hungary's Paks nuclear power plan generates about 40 percent of the central European country's electricity. (Reporting by Gergely Szakacs, Marton Dunai; editing by Jason Neely)