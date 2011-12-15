* No timeframe or details given

* Czechs, Poles also seek nuclear expansion

BUDAPEST Dec 15 Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said on Thursday the government plans to increase the proportion of nuclear in its electricity mix towards 60 percent from the current 40 percent.

Orban did not specify a timeframe or provide details during a news conference but the nuclear push would make Hungary the latest country in the region to announce plans for a renewed push into atomic energy.

Currently, Hungary's Paks nuclear power plan generates about 40 percent of the central European country's electricity.

The country has faced far higher wholesale power prices than its neighbours in recent months due to poor hydro conditions in the Balkans and limited cross border capacity.

Japan's Fukushima nuclear disaster in March spurred some European nations like Germany to retrench from nuclear energy but countries like the Czech Republic, Poland, and Hungary are moving forward to help diversify away from Russian gas supplies.

A Czech government policy paper has proposed the building of a string of new atomic plants, including boosting reliance on nuclear to 80 percent of all energy needs by 2060.

This has stirred opposition in Austria, whose border lies some 50 km (30 miles) from CEZ's Temelin nuclear plant, as well as in Germany.

Opponents cite Fukushima as evidence that nuclear power is unsafe while former Soviet bloc nations such as Hungary, the Czech Republic and Poland see nuclear as key to ensuring their energy security. (Reporting by Gergely Szakacs, Marton Dunai, additional reporting by Michael Kahn; editing by)