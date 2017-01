(Corrects official name of the body to Hungarian Atomic Energy Authority)

BUDAPEST, July 14 Hungary shut the first reactor block of the Paks nuclear powers plant on Thursday due to a malfunction in the control equipment, the Hungarian Atomic Energy Authority said.

The block automatically stopped due to the malfunction, its safety was not threatened and it remains safe, it said in a statement on its website. (Reporting by Sandor Peto; Editing by Gareth Jones)