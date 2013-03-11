BUDAPEST, March 11 Energy companies in Hungary
have won a court case against the government over state-imposed
natural gas price cuts, Prime Minister Viktor Orban told
parliament on Monday, calling it a "scandalous" legal decision.
"On behalf of the government I must say that the decision of
the court is scandalous," Orban said. He said the government
would not accept the decision and would submit a new proposal to
parliament for even bigger price cuts.
The prime minister said the court was expected to make a
separate ruling related to electricity prices next week. The
government has cut household energy prices by 10 percent from
January and flagged further cuts.
(Reporting by Budapest bureau; Editing by Pravin Char)