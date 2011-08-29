BUDAPEST Aug 29 Hungary's government must carry on with its economic programme and with measures started over a year ago to prevent the country going the way of Greece and losing its sovereignty because of financial speculators, Prime Minister Viktor Orban was cited by news agency MTI as saying on Monday.

Greece no longer has its economic fate in its own hands, and Hungary must definitely avoid this path, Orban was cited as saying to a meeting of ambassadors.

He said the autumn would be a tough period, and the government would need to take further economic measures. (Reporting by Krisztina Than; Editing by John Stonestreet)