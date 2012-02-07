* PM Orban defends key reforms

By Krisztina Than and Marton Dunai

BUDAPEST, Feb 7 Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban on Tuesday defended his major reform drive that has led to damaging clashes with the European Union and the International Monetary Fund, but signalled he was ready to compromise in the national interest.

In a keynote speech to a selected audience of businessmen and members of his ruling Fidesz party, Orban said his reforms were irreversible and had laid the foundations for a new Hungary.

"We have stood and will stand for Hungary and Hungarians, in a determined and unshakeable way, but always reasonably. We are ready to fight if needed, but also to agree in the interest of the country," he said.

His conservative government faces vital aid talks with the European Union and IMF that Hungary needs to avert a market crisis and potential insolvency.

Hungary wants an international credit line of 15 to 20 billion euros to rebuild market confidence before it has to borrow nearly 5 billion euros, on top of regular forint-debt refinancing, to pay back bondholders and an earlier IMF/EU loan package this year.

Orban is struggling to repair tattered ties with the EU so it can secure the creditline, after his government was sharply criticised for reforms that critics say threaten the independence of the media, the judiciary and the central bank.

The changes, rammed through parliament with Fidesz' huge parliamentary majority, came on top of unorthodox economic policies which have repeatedly unnerved investors over the past two years.

Under pressure from a plunging forint currency and Brussels, Orban backed down in January and pledged to change some of the laws passed late last year.

That represented a political defeat for the prime minister, whose Fidesz party has seen its public support decline sharply, even though it remains the strongest political force in the central European country of 10 million.

ECONOMIC WOES

The European Commission gave Orban until Feb. 17 to address concerns over new laws or face legal action and the risk of more delay in aid talks.

"He referred to the need for the agreement with the IMF, it was clear from his speech in several points that he would like to reach a deal," said Zoltan Kiszelly, a political analyst.

Kiszelly said Orban also sent a clear message to the middle class, which is Fidesz' core voter base and also to undecided voters who account for more than half of the population, by defending the flat rate 16 percent income tax.

Orban says the flat tax encourages people to work and pay their taxes, while critics say it favours the rich and put a huge hole in the budget while it has not helped the economy.

Late last month Orban said he would bring a new law on the central bank in line with EU demands on nearly all contested points, prompting a big rally in Hungarian markets and pushing the forint close to a four-month high.

But after a string of ratings downgrades to "junk" status, yields on Hungarian debt are still stuck above 8 percent.

In his speech Orban also pledged fiscal discipline as Hungary targets a budget deficit of 2.5 percent this year. A sharp economic slowdown could jeopardise this goal, however.

With the economy stagnating, many ordinary Hungarians are already feeling the pinch of austerity previously pushed through. But the IMF likely to seek further spending cuts under a new funding deal, leaving Orban with a political dilemma.

In neighbouring Romania, Prime Minister Emil Boc resigned on Monday after protests against austerity measures taken under a similar International Monetary Fund-led aid deal.

Some voters were fatalistic about the government's room for manoeuvre.

"He (Orban) can say what he wants, the important things are decided in Brussels anyway. We fought this freedom fight so fiercely we now find that the EU and the IMF dictates to us again," Marcell Koves, 23, a student, said.

Carpenter Jozsef Gyore, 32, said he was worried by the economic slowdown, especially in the construction sector which has seen a 40 percent plunge in orders since November 2010.

"They should do something, especially with the construction sector. (Despite) all these great reforms the economy is yet to get back on track," he said. (Reporting by Krisztina Than/Sandor Peto)