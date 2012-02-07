* PM Orban defends key reforms
* Signals open to compromise to secure financial aid
(Recasts with PM Orban's comments, analyst)
By Krisztina Than and Marton Dunai
BUDAPEST, Feb 7 Hungary's Prime Minister
Viktor Orban on Tuesday defended his major reform drive that has
led to damaging clashes with the European Union and the
International Monetary Fund, but signalled he was ready to
compromise in the national interest.
In a keynote speech to a selected audience of businessmen
and members of his ruling Fidesz party, Orban said his reforms
were irreversible and had laid the foundations for a new
Hungary.
"We have stood and will stand for Hungary and Hungarians, in
a determined and unshakeable way, but always reasonably. We are
ready to fight if needed, but also to agree in the interest of
the country," he said.
His conservative government faces vital aid talks with the
European Union and IMF that Hungary needs to avert a market
crisis and potential insolvency.
Hungary wants an international credit line of 15 to 20
billion euros to rebuild market confidence before it has to
borrow nearly 5 billion euros, on top of regular forint-debt
refinancing, to pay back bondholders and an earlier IMF/EU loan
package this year.
Orban is struggling to repair tattered ties with the EU so
it can secure the creditline, after his government was sharply
criticised for reforms that critics say threaten the
independence of the media, the judiciary and the central bank.
The changes, rammed through parliament with Fidesz' huge
parliamentary majority, came on top of unorthodox economic
policies which have repeatedly unnerved investors over the past
two years.
Under pressure from a plunging forint currency and Brussels,
Orban backed down in January and pledged to change some of the
laws passed late last year.
That represented a political defeat for the prime minister,
whose Fidesz party has seen its public support decline sharply,
even though it remains the strongest political force in the
central European country of 10 million.
ECONOMIC WOES
The European Commission gave Orban until Feb. 17 to address
concerns over new laws or face legal action and the risk of more
delay in aid talks.
"He referred to the need for the agreement with the IMF, it
was clear from his speech in several points that he would like
to reach a deal," said Zoltan Kiszelly, a political analyst.
Kiszelly said Orban also sent a clear message to the middle
class, which is Fidesz' core voter base and also to undecided
voters who account for more than half of the population, by
defending the flat rate 16 percent income tax.
Orban says the flat tax encourages people to work and pay
their taxes, while critics say it favours the rich and put a
huge hole in the budget while it has not helped the economy.
Late last month Orban said he would bring a new law on the
central bank in line with EU demands on nearly all contested
points, prompting a big rally in Hungarian markets and pushing
the forint close to a four-month high.
But after a string of ratings downgrades to "junk" status,
yields on Hungarian debt are still stuck above 8 percent.
In his speech Orban also pledged fiscal discipline as
Hungary targets a budget deficit of 2.5 percent this year. A
sharp economic slowdown could jeopardise this goal, however.
With the economy stagnating, many ordinary Hungarians are
already feeling the pinch of austerity previously pushed
through. But the IMF likely to seek further spending cuts under
a new funding deal, leaving Orban with a political dilemma.
In neighbouring Romania, Prime Minister Emil Boc resigned on
Monday after protests against austerity measures taken under a
similar International Monetary Fund-led aid deal.
Some voters were fatalistic about the government's room for
manoeuvre.
"He (Orban) can say what he wants, the important things are
decided in Brussels anyway. We fought this freedom fight so
fiercely we now find that the EU and the IMF dictates to us
again," Marcell Koves, 23, a student, said.
Carpenter Jozsef Gyore, 32, said he was worried by the
economic slowdown, especially in the construction sector which
has seen a 40 percent plunge in orders since November 2010.
"They should do something, especially with the construction
sector. (Despite) all these great reforms the economy is yet to
get back on track," he said.
(Reporting by Krisztina Than/Sandor Peto)