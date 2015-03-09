(Refiled omitting advisory)
BUDAPEST, March 9 A personal feud between Prime
Minister Viktor Orban and a media mogul has taken a new twist
after the former friend accused the Hungarian leader of
informing on him to the secret police during the communist era.
Lajos Simicska, a leading oligarch who played a key role in
Orban's rise to power, said on Sunday the prime minister's
growing ties with Moscow raised doubts about his assurances that
he was not a regular informant in the 1980s.
Orban was a prominent democracy activist in the final phase
of Hungarian communism, which collapsed in late 1989, and says
he was not an active informer, even though the secret police
approached him during his army service.
Late on Sunday, Simicska said Orban gave the secret police
some information on him. He also said Orban told him later in
the 1980s that the secret police had tried to enlist him and he
refused.
"I believed him for 30 years that this is how it happened.
But today I no longer know what to think," Simicska, a high
school friend of Orban's, told the website Mandiner.hu.
In an interview on ATV television, he repeated the
allegations and said the recent warming of relations between the
Orban government and Moscow had made him uncertain.
Orban dismissed Simicska's statements on Monday, putting
them down to "wounded feelings". The oligarch broke publicly
with the prime minister last month, accusing him of trying to
shut down independent media such as his news conglomerate.
"I don't see any point in making such a circus of Hungarian
politics, and therefore I do not see any point in participating
in these debates beyond the point of making facts clear," Orban
told reporters after a speech at the foreign ministry.
Actual or imputed collaboration with the secret police has
haunted politics in post-communist Eastern Europe. The secret
archives still fascinate Hungarians because Budapest, unlike
some other ex-communist states, has not opened up all its files
to the public.
Simicska told the Mandiner website he knew several people
had informed on him by his early 20s. A friend told him that he
had to report on him to the secret police.
"I told this person not to worry, it was good that he told
me about it and we would figure out together what he should
write," he said, confirming it was Orban.
Orban has said the secret services had spied on him and also
on his wife.
(Reporting by Krisztina Than; Editing by Tom Heneghan)