* Economic signals vindicate right-wing prime minister
* But that is not reflected in voter popularity
* Challenge from hard-right may encourage populist policies
By Krisztina Than and Christian Lowe
BUDAPEST/WARSAW, April 19 What should have been
Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban's finest hour may be
becoming his darkest.
Investors are turning positive again on Hungarian assets,
vindicating Orban after years when the International Monetary
Fund, Brussels, and international financiers lined up to warn
that he was going to destroy Hungary's economy.
He proved them wrong, but at the same time his popularity
with voters, which stayed resilient even when the economy
spluttered, is ebbing.
A survey by Ipsos last month put Orban's Fidesz party on 21
percent, still the poll leader, but with the far-right party
Jobbik at 18 percent, its highest ever score. In a by-election
last weekend, Jobbik won a parliamentary seat previously held by
Fidesz.
It is a bitter irony for a right-wing leader who fought
fierce battles with critics over his stewardship of the economy
precisely because, he said, he was determined to give the
Hungarian people the prosperity they deserve.
People walking in central Budapest said if the economy was
improving, they were not feeling the effects themselves.
Instead, they said, they see a ruling class serving its own
interests.
"The economy should not be developed in a way that enriches
a narrow layer of people," said Eva, a 75-year-old who said she
used to vote for Fidesz in the 1990s.
HISTORIC CHANGE
"We may be at the start of a historic change," Peter
Tolgyessy, a former lawmaker who was in the Fidesz faction in
parliament, told broadcaster Inforadio.
Orban has been hurt by a series of media reports about
senior Fidesz party figures living in properties that seem to be
beyond their modest means. They say the properties were brought
with help from relatives.
A proposed tax on Internet traffic had to be quickly dropped
after tens of thousands of people protested. That raised
questions about whether Orban's usually deft political instincts
had deserted him.
Orban has also fallen out with Lajos Simicska, one of
Hungary's richest men whose newspapers and television station
have for years provided sympathetic coverage.
A newspaper co-owned by Simicska, Heti Valasz, this week
wrote in an editorial that "Fidesz's relation with everyday
reality seems to be weakening" and that the party risked
slipping into terminal decline.
Fidesz's misfortune is being exploited by Jobbik. Condemned
throughout Europe as anti-Semitic and racist, it is trying to
re-model itself as a credible, right-wing Eurosceptic party.
In essence, it is offering itself to voters as a version of
Fidesz, but more plain-spoken and untainted by years in office.
POPULIST RISKS
By any measure, Hungary's economic turnaround under Orban
has been remarkable. Before he took power, a Socialist
government had to seek an international bailout to avoid
defaulting in 2008 when the global economic crisis hit the
country.
With measures including special taxes on banks and selected
sectors such as telecoms, energy and retail, the budget deficit
has come under three percent and debt is coming down slowly.
The yield on Hungarian sovereign bonds of all types, a
measure of how the market views the risk of holding Hungarian
debt, hit record lows earlier this year.
Ratings agency Standard & Poor's last month gave Hungary its
first upgrade since 2011.
Market insiders worry that if these improvements do not
translate soon into better opinion poll ratings in good time for
the next election, in 2018, Orban may be tempted to abandon
fiscal caution.
Officials in the past few weeks have raised the idea of a
potential cut in value-added-tax sometime before 2018, which
would provide instant benefit to consumers but hurt tax
revenues.
"Fidesz's declining approval ratings raise risks of populist
policy choice," said Bank of America Merrill Lynch.
(Additional reporting by Sandor Peto; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)