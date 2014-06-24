BUDAPEST, June 24 Hungarian Prime Minister
Viktor Orban said on Tuesday that Budapest rejected any
"sneaking" changes to the EU's treaty, referring to the
selection process for picking the EU Commission's new president.
Orban has already said that he would not support the
nomination of Jean-Claude Juncker for the bloc's most powerful
job, joining British Prime Minister David Cameron who says EU
leaders should stand up for the principle that national
governments are the prime source of democratic legitimacy in
Europe.
"The basic stance for Hungary is that treaties must be
observed," Orban told a news conference with EU Commission
President Jose Manuel Barroso and others.
"This has a significance because today in Europe, especially
as a result of the 'Spitzenkandidaten' debate, the suspicion
arises that ... practices are applied with which they are
actually modifying the treaty. We call this a sneaking treaty
(change) and we reject this," Orban said, referring to the
dispute over the next EU Commission head.
(Reporting by Krisztina Than and Gergely Szakacs; Editing by
Hugh Lawson)