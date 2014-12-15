BUDAPEST Dec 15 Hungary may cut its windfall tax on banks around 2016 or 2017 if the government can strike a good agreement with the banking sector, Prime Minister Viktor Orban was cited by Bloomberg as saying in an interview published on Sunday.

The decision would be made after the country phased out foreign currency mortgages and depended on banks expanding credit supply, Orban said.

Orban was also cited as saying the government was looking to buy further banking assets. (Reporting by Krisztina Than, editing by John Stonestreet)