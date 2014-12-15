* Bank tax reduction depends on banks' willingness to lend
* Govt seeking to buy more banking assets-PM Orban
BUDAPEST Dec 15 Hungary may cut its windfall
tax on banks in 2016 or 2017 if the government can strike a good
deal with the banking sector, Prime Minister Viktor Orban was
quoted by Bloomberg as saying in an interview published on
Sunday.
The government would make a decision after Hungary has
phased out foreign currency mortgages and would depend on banks
expanding credit supply, Orban said, reiterating comments he
made on Friday, when he said a "new chapter" would start soon
for banks as the government wanted their burdens to be bearable.
Orban's previous government levied a huge special tax on
banks in 2010 in order to shore up the state budget. The tax
currently raises about 140 billion forints ($566.30 million)
annually from the financial sector as a whole.
While the tax, along with other windfall taxes, boosted
government revenues, it has pushed the country's mostly foreign
lenders into the red in the past few years.
New legislation this year has also forced banks to repay
about 3 billion euros in total to customers after courts deemed
past lending practices unfair.
"We're in talks with the banking industry on normalizing the
size of the bank tax because that's extraordinarily high in
Hungary," Orban was quoted as saying in the Bloomberg interview
recorded on Dec. 12.
"This can be possible around 2016 or 2017 if we can strike a
good agreement, (and the) chances are better than at any time
since we came to power in 2010."
Orban said government plans to convert foreign currency-
denominated mortgages next year and a further decrease in the
government's foreign currency debt. He said that would increase
the "manoeuvring room of monetary policy," but did not elaborate
on what he meant.
Hungary's economy is expected to expand by more than 3
percent this year, but growth is forecast to slow next year.
"Flagging the possibility (of reducing the tax) is positive,
as so far this has not come up," said Akos Kuti, an analyst at
brokerage Equilor.
However, the impact on banking shares would be limited
because 2016/2017 was some way off.
"Until then, the budget could be impacted in many ways both
internally and externally which could overwrite this pleasant
scenario," Kuti said.
Orban was also quoted as saying that the government was
looking to buy more banking assets, after acquiring MKB Bank
from Germany's BayernLB and Budapest Bank from
General Electric.
He did not name any banks.
Hungary's top banks include OTP, Austria's Erste
and Raiffeisen, Italy's Intesa SanPaolo
and UniCredit, and Belgium's KBC.
($1 = 247.22 forints)
(Reporting by Krisztina Than; Editing by John Stonestreet and
Susan Fenton)