By Gergely Szakacs
BUDAPEST, Dec 5 Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor
Orban accused Brussels on Friday of sabotaging the
Russian-backed South Stream gas pipeline project, which was
scrapped this week in a setback to his strategy of closer ties
with the Kremlin.
Orban has tried to secure supplies of energy and trade for
Hungary by doing deals with Moscow, but that drew criticism from
Western governments which say he should not be cosying up to
Russia when it has sent troops into Ukraine.
Moscow's decision to cancel South Stream - which would have
shipped Russian gas under the Black Sea and then north through
central Europe - is a loss of face for Orban, his critics say,
though not bad enough to threaten his grip on power.
"The EU has worked ceaselessly to undermine this programme,"
Orban said in a radio interview.
Orban cast South Stream's fate as part of a
David-and-Goliath-style struggle between his country, a former
Soviet satellite that joined the European Union in 2004, and the
outside world. This resonates in Hungary, still aggrieved after
it lost two-thirds of its territory following World War One.
Orban said Hungary was looking at other options for securing
gas supplies, including possibly from Azerbaijan.
Russia's announcement on Monday caught Orban's government
off guard. Officials contacted by Reuters a few hours afterwards
said they had heard about it only from the media.
Bernadett Szel, a member of parliament from the small
opposition LMP party, said the cancellation showed Orban was
wrong to bet on ties with Russian President Vladimir Putin.
"Viktor Orban has done everything, sidelining all principles
and rational considerations and shared interests with our
allies, to form a good relationship with Putin," Szel said. "But
when his interests so dictated, Putin withdrew from this project
in the blink of an eye."
COSTLY ALLIANCE
The cancellation of the $40 billion project follows an
uncomfortable few weeks for Orban, a 51-year-old who was
re-elected to a second consecutive term in April by a landslide.
A proposal from his government to tax Internet traffic brought
thousands of protesters on to the streets. The idea was shelved
but opinion polls showed support for his Fidesz party had
dropped by 5 percentage points.
Adding to his problems, the United States has barred entry
for six Hungarian public officials over alleged corruption.
Hungary backed South Stream because it wanted a source of
gas that did not go through Ukraine, a route vulnerable to
disruption.
Brussels, along with Washington, has expressed its
opposition to pursuing the project while East-West relations are
at a low over Russia's annexation of Crimea and its support for
rebels in eastern Ukraine. The EU has imposed sanctions on
Russian firms, including in the energy sector, although Moscow
denies it has sent troops to support the separatists.
Though Bulgaria and Austria also backed South Stream,
Hungary incurred more criticism. Western diplomats saw the
commitment to the pipeline as one part of a wider drift by Orban
into the Kremlin's orbit.
South Stream was also costing Hungary friends. At a dinner
on the sidelines of an energy conference in Slovakia last month,
an executive of Hungarian energy company MVM grew visibly
agitated as other delegates spoke out against South Stream.
The Hungarian did not show up for the next day's panel
discussion. He refused to participate because of the previous
night's discussion, according to the head of the Slovak gas
pipeline operator, who was on the same panel.
In Budapest, a source familiar with the government's
thinking on energy acknowledged the cost of South Stream to
Hungary's image.
The source said that with the project now off the agenda,
Hungary could look ahead and work with the EU on other ways to
give it secure energy supplies. "Of course, it is one less
pockmark on our face," the source said of the cancellation.
