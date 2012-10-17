BUDAPEST Oct 17 Shares of Hungary's OTP Bank plunged 5 percent on Wednesday after the government announced it would not halve a windfall tax on the bank sector next year, contrary to earlier plans.

At 0835 GMT OTP shares traded 4.6 percent lower at 4,190 forints per share.

"Well, it's been announced that the bank tax will not be halved," a trader said. (Reporting by Krisztina Than)