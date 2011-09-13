BUDAPEST, Sept 13 Hungary's OTP Bank shares fell 6.4 percent shortly after the opening of the session on the Budapest Stock Exchange on Tuesday, with the government's planned fixed rate repayment scheme for foreign currency borrowers weighing on the share's price, dealers said.

At 0713 GMT OTP's stock traded 4.5 percent lower at 3,570 forints, while mortgage lender FHB Bank was down 3.2 percent at 570 forints per share.

"It's still in reaction to Prime Minister Viktor Orban's announcement yesterday," a dealer said.

The Budapest Stock Exchange had suspended trade in the shares of OTP and FHB on Monday for the whole day. (Reporting by Krisztina Than)