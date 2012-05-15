* Q1 net drops sharply from year-ago on big special tax charge

* Net beats f'cast as risk provisions lower than expected

* Foreign units' profit share grows, delinquent loans rise

By Marton Dunai

BUDAPEST, May 15 Hungary's OTP Bank posted a sharply lower first-quarter net profit than in the same period a year ago as it booked a big annual tax charge in the first quarter, the bank said on Tuesday.

The bank, emerging Europe's largest independent lender, reported a first-quarter profit of 12.83 billion forints ($56.22 million) in its earnings report published on the Budapest Stock Exchange website, down from 37.19 billion a year ago.

This still beat expectations for a profit of 10.8 billion forints, as forecast by 14 analysts in a poll conducted by the bank, largely as OTP booked a somewhat lower charge from risk provisioning.

It is the second lowest quarterly profit for the bank in the last three years after a big one-off loss in the fourth quarter.

OTP said it had paid its entire 2012 charge from a special financial sector tax in the first quarter, which eroded its bottom line by 29 billion forints alone. In 2011, the bank wrote off the same tax payment in equal parts in each quarter.

The Hungarian government had charged the special bank tax for 2010-2012 to help plug its budget deficit and comply with the European Union's fiscal regulations.

Without one-off items, the bank said it would have made a profit of 43.8 billion forints in the first quarter, compared with 44.1 billion in the same period in 2011. Pretax profit was 51.2 billion forints, flat from a year ago.

As expected, the bank produced a steady net interest income and a stream of money from fees, which brought in 164.15 billion forints and 34.1 billion respectively, both slightly higher than its results a year ago.

OTP said foreign subsidiaries contributed a growing chunk of its profits, at 42 percent of the total bottom line, with its Russian and Bulgarian banks responsible for the bulk of its foreign earnings.

The bank's core Hungarian business, meanwhile, suffered. Net profit in that segment fell 26 percent in annual terms as operating costs and risk costs rose.

PROBLEM LOANS RISE

First-quarter risk provisioning amounted to 58.74 billion forints, down from 67.5 billion forints in the fourth quarter and lower than analysts' forecasts for 61.2 billion forints.

Hefty provisioning has been necessary as persistently high unemployment and a surge in the cost of foreign currency credit led to rising delinquency among loan clients in Hungary since the onset of the 2008 crisis.

The rate of non-performing loans increased to 17.4 percent of the bank's consolidated loan book by the end of March from 16.6 percent at the end of 2011, with most subsidiaries recording a rise in delinquency, OTP said.

"Based on the quarterly data so far there was little evidence for a meaningful deceleration in consolidated portfolio deterioration," the bank said in its report.

OTP booked 51 billion forints worth of new bad loans in the quarter, up from 44 billion forints in the previous quarter, which it said could lead to higher overall risk costs in 2012.

"Due to the unfavourable turnaround... the management sees growing uncertainties with respect to the forecast y-o-y decline in 2012 risk costs."

It noted that it had covered more than 78 percent of its bad loans with risk provisions.

The bank's capital position remains strong, it said. The group's capital adequacy ratio was 17.2 percent at the end of the quarter, in line with 17.3 percent in late 2011, still well above the 8 percent regulatory minimum. ($1 = 228.2093 Hungarian forints) (Reporting by Marton Dunai; Editing by Ron Popeski)