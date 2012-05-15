* Says outlook could affect risk costs, loan growth

* Charges to weigh on revenue and profit into next year (Recasts, adds details, deputy CEO comments, share price)

By Marton Dunai

BUDAPEST, May 15 Hungary's OTP Bank sounded a note of caution for 2012 and beyond, saying a deteriorating economic outlook in its markets and further one-off charges at home would dent revenue and profit.

Emerging Europe's largest independent lender posted a sharply lower first-quarter net profit than in the same period a year ago as it booked a big financial sector tax charge in its core Hungarian market.

The bank's bottom line dropped to 12.8 billion forints ($56.2 million) from 37.2 billion a year ago, beating forecasts of 10.8 billion on below-expected risk provisioning, but w a s still its second-lowest profit for any quarter in three years.

One-off charges will remain on the books in various forms, the bank said. Aside from the special financial sector tax, to be halved from 2013, a transaction tax will likely kick in from 2013.

Hungary's government is imposing the taxes to shore up its budget and comply with European fiscal rules.

Deputy Chief Executive Laszlo Bencsik said OTP hoped "the proposed version of the tax will not be its final version".

OTP must also shoulder part of the cost of another government programme, designed to help foreign currency borrowers who took out loans mostly in Swiss francs and ran into trouble as the franc's big gains pushed their forint-denominated loan payments skyward.

Hungary's banks agreed to fix repayment rates at a discount level for five years, and absorb part of the losses from the discount.

OTP will estimate the charge from that in the second quarter and count it against second-quarter revenue and profit, Bencsik said.

"In Hungary, the second quarter will not be materially different from the first," Bencsik told a news conference. "Real improvement can only begin in the second half of this year."

The bank said in its report a deteriorating economic outlook posed new risks to its earlier projections of declining risk costs, and Bencsik said this could affect profit.

The bank's loan book could also expand less rapidly than previously seen, he said, adding, however, the bank could still meet profit expectations for this year. OTP has not disclosed its profit forecast.

OTP's shares traded at 3,589 forints, up 1.1 percent, at 0951 GMT, versus a 0.3 percent rise in the overall market .

($1 = 228.21 Hungarian forints) (Reporting by Marton Dunai; Editing by Ron Popeski and David Hulmes)