* Rise in bad loans slowest since crisis started in 2008

* Foreign units contribution up, domestic still suffering

BUDAPEST Nov 15 d Hungary's OTP Bank posted higher than expected profits in the third quarter as the net interest and fee revenues of Central Europe's biggest independent lender rose while the pain of bad loans eased somewhat.

It said on Thursday its consolidated after-tax profit rose 21 percent year-on-year to 42.54 billion forints ($189.72 million), 7 percent above the median forecast in an analysts poll by business portal portfolio.hu.

Profits for the first nine months of 2012 still fell 6 percent to 123.7 billion forints in a year when domestic business continued to suffer, and non-performing loans approached one-fifth of the bank's lending.

Hungary's financial sector pays Europe's highest bank tax.

The forint's slide in past years pushed many households which held Swiss franc and euro loans to the brink of bankruptcy, while companies are plagued by economic recession.

OTP, the country's biggest lender, said a surge in bad loans in the second quarter was followed by a significant slowdown in the deterioration in its core domestic business.

The relief was brought by a strengthening of the forint , government measures to help troubled household borrowers and improved quality of loans to big firms, OTP said.

"(This) led to significant rise in the provision cover of the problematic (loan) stock even while risk (provision) costs fell by 18 percent quarter-on-quarter," it said in a report of the management, attached to the bank's earnings report.

Provisions covered 80.6 percent of problematic loans at the end of September, 2.3 percent more than three months earlier.

Figures including foreign units showed that the proportion of bad loans rose to 19 percent from 18.8 percent in the second quarter, the slowest rise since the global crisis started in 2008, OTP said.

It said its total revenues rose 4 percent year-on-year in the third quarter to 212.4 billion forints. That exceeded the analyst consensus by 2 percent.

But nine-month revenues were still 15 billion forints below last year, the bank said.

The bank, which is present in several countries in Central Europe and also in Russia, said its foreign units contributed 19.5 billion forints to profits in the third quarter, 26 percent more than in the same period of last year.

While their contribution rose, the earnings in the core domestic business fell to 74.1 billion forints in the first 9 months from 91.3 billion forints in the same period of 2011. ($1 = 224.2252 Hungarian forints) (Reporting by Sandor Peto; Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters)