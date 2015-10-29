BUDAPEST Oct 29 Trading in shares of Hungary's OTP Bank has been suspended at the request of the bank on Thursday, ahead of a sale of more than 14 million OTP shares due to start at 0900 GMT.

Broker Equilor said on Wednesday after the market closed that it would sell via an auction 14.091 million OTP shares on Thursday.

OTP shares closed at 5,670 forints on Wednesday which puts the value of the shares on offer at about 80 billion forints ($281.19 million).

Equilor did not disclose the owner of the shares. OTP declined to comment.

Business news website Portfolio said it was likely that the government asset manager MNV was selling its OTP holding.

MNV held 14,091,903 shares at the end of the second quarter, according to OTP's earnings report. The shares up for sale total 14,091,953.

A government spokesman declined immediate comment. The asset manager MNV was not immediately available to comment.

Prime Minister Viktor Orban's chief of staff and the government spokesman will hold a news conference at 1000 GMT. The topic of the press conference is not known. ($1 = 284.5100 forints) (Reporting by Krisztina Than and Marton Dunai; Editing by David Holmes and Jane Merriman)