By Gergely Szakacs and Marton Dunai

BUDAPEST, Oct 29 The Hungarian government said it raised around 75 billion forints ($265 million) on Thursday from the sale of its 5 percent stake in the country's biggest lender OTP Bank, confirming an earlier Reuters report.

The government agency that held the stake confirmed the total proceeds from the sale in an emailed statement.

The state wants to use the assets to finance investments and the country's development, Janos Lazar, Prime Minister Viktor Orban's chief of staff, told journalists.

The stake was sold at an average price of 5,322 forints per share, a 6.1 percent discount to Wednesday's closing price, market sources said. The range of offers accepted was 5,222 forints to 5,950 forints, they added.

Trading in OTP shares was suspended on Thursday at the bank's request.

Brokerage firm Equilor said after Wednesday's market close that it would sell 14.091 million OTP shares in an auction from 0900 GMT on Thursday without naming its client.

The state remains an indirect owner in the bank, as it holds a 24.74 percent stake in oil group MOL, which in turn holds a 8.57 percent stake in OTP Bank.

"What I hear is interest was pretty heavy from long-only funds, meaning long-term investors who will not be fickle and (will) hold the stock," said Ipopema analyst Norbert Harcsa, whose company participated in the auction.

"If they indeed end up being the buyers, that will dampen long-term demand for the paper, however."

There are about 8 million open short positions in the market and if the auction was used to close those positions, then demand could increase going forward, Harcsa added.

One reason for the government to sell the stake could be to help reduce foreign currency denominated debt, using the money raised to repay parts of Hungary's expiring foreign currency debt sometime next year, K&H Bank analyst David Nemeth said.

