VIENNA Jan 17 Hungary's OTP Bank
expects to make no acquisition this month, its deputy chief for
commercial banking said on Tuesday, after Hungary's largest
lender by assets and market share said last month it could
announce a new acquisition in January.
OTP, which controls DSK Bank, the Balkan country's second
biggest bank, said in November the bank was looking at
acquisition opportunities and would wrap up at least one deal
within the next three months.
When asked on the sidelines of a financial conference in
Vienna whether he expects an acquisition to be announced this
month, Laszlo Wolf told Reuters, "No", adding his bank always
had projects "but nothing concrete".
When asked if OTP was planning to enter a new country, Wolf
said: "First we would like to reach the critical minimum size in
the countries we are now active in."
(Reporting By Kirsti Knolle, Editing by Shadia Nasralla)