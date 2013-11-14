BUDAPEST Nov 14 Hungary's OTP Bank
said on Thursday it has seen fewer borrowers falling behind on
payments than at any time since the onset of the crisis but the
benefits of that are far outweighed by punitive taxes that the
Hungarian government piled on it.
Deputy Chief Executive Laszlo Bencsik told reporters that
the bank expected extra tax payments to rise further in 2014
after already higher-than-expected taxes paid in 2013, which
will hurt the lender's profit making ability.
So far in 2013 OTP's risk costs dropped below 40 billion
forints ($179.40 million) from over 70 billion, Bencsik said.
But the Hungarian bank sector's tax load more than doubled
despite earlier government pleas to halve the extra tax on the
sector in 2013.
"No kind of portfolio improvement can counterbalance that,"
Bencsik said. "With the full transaction tax due all year next
year and mandatory free cash withdrawals, that is a significant
burden in terms of the group's profit making ability."
($1 = 222.97 Hungarian forints)
(Reporting by Marton Dunai)