BUDAPEST Nov 14 Hungarian lender OTP Bank
is likely to need less risk provisioning in the future
as risk coverage against its non-performing loans has reached a
historic high and the stock of bad loans has begun to decline,
the bank said on Thursday.
"The risk coverage is at 80.6 percent, which is an all-time
high," Deputy Chief Executive Laszlo Bencsik told reporters
after the bank reported lower than expected third-quarter net
profit due to a goodwill writedown in Ukraine.
"In the next quarters the need to form risk provisions will
be lower... We have sold off non-performing loans at a profit
relative to the risk provisions we had made on them. I trust we
will do more such deals and prove that our provisioning had been
sufficiently conservative."
He said the bank's group-level interest and revenue margins
remained stable while its capital position was still robust.
(Reporting by Marton Dunai)