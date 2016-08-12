BUDAPEST, Aug 12 Hungary's industrial output fell by an annual 0.3 percent in June based on final unadjusted data, the same as the preliminary estimate, the Central Statistics Office said on Friday. On a monthly basis, output in June was 2.4 percent below May levels. INDUSTRIAL OUTPUT June 2016 May 2016 June 2015 Unadjusted y/y -0.3 9.4 11.0 Adjusted y/y -0.3 4.4 5.9 m/m -2.4 -0.6 2.0 NOTE: Month-on-month figures are seasonally and working day adjusted. Adjusted year-on-year data reflect the number of working days. (Reporting by Sandor Peto)