UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
BUDAPEST, June 14 Hungary's industrial output grew by an annual 5.3 percent in April based on final unadjusted data, unchanged from a first estimate, the Central Statistics Office said on Tuesday. INDUSTRIAL OUTPUT April 2016 March 2016 April 2015 Unadjusted y/y 5.3 -4.6 6.3 Adjusted y/y 5.3 -2.4 6.3 m/m 5.4 -1.1 -1.6 NOTE: Month-on-month figures are seasonally and working day adjusted. Adjusted year-on-year data reflect the number of working days. (Reporting by Gergely Szakacs)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources