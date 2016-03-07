BUDAPEST, March 7 Hungary's industrial output dropped by an annual 0.2 percent in January based on preliminary unadjusted data, coming in well below analyst forecasts for a rise of 5.1 percent, the Central Statistics Office (KSH) said on Monday. On a monthly basis, output in January was 0.1 percent below December levels. On a working-day-adjusted basis, output increased by 2.2 percent year on year in January, the KSH said. The KSH said the last time output fell in annual terms on an unadjusted basis was in August 2013. KSH statistician Miklos Schindele: "At a few big vehicle manufacturers, the end-year holidays extended into January, by a lot more than in January 2015. So this meant that a significant period fell out from production in January. In vehicle manufacturing, where output growth is normally double-digit, we saw only smaller growth. "The weight of vehicle manufacturing within Hungarian industry is very high, above 25 percent. And this production fallout also affected the suppliers." INDUSTRIAL OUTPUT DETAILS JANUARY Jan Dec Jan 2015 Unadjusted y/y -0.2 +9.4 +6.6 Adjusted y/y +2.2 +6.8 +9.1 Month on month -0.1 -0.7 +4.6 NOTE: Month-on-month figures are seasonally and working day adjusted. Adjusted year-on-year data reflect the number of working days. (Reporting by Krisztina Than)