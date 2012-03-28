* Ruling Fidesz strengthens backing, drawing on uncertain voters

* Advantage over opposition Socialists widens

BUDAPEST, March 28 Support for Hungary's ruling Fidesz party continued to rise in March, a poll showed on Wednesday, as the conservative party reversed an earlier slump in popularity.

Fidesz's backing rose to 25 percent, up five percentage points from a previous poll in February, according to a survey published on pollster Tarki's website, www.tarki.hu.

In January Fidesz had a backing of only 18 percent, the lowest since it won elections by a landslide in 2010. The next parliamentary election is due in 2014.

However, the biggest opposition force, the Socialists, have been unable to take advantage of the government's recent losses and support for the centre-left party dropped to 12 percent in March from 11 percent in January.

Fidesz won back some of the voters lost since late 2010 when its support hit a peak at 49 percent. The percentage of uncertain voters fell to 43 percent in March from 47 percent in February and 50 percent in January.

Prime Minister Viktor Orban is seeking a multibillion-euro safety net from international lenders to reduce unsustainable borrowing costs and rebuild investor confidence undermined by nearly two years of unorthodox economic policies.

The financial backstop could provide Hungary keep credit taps open for the country, but progress towards a deal has been hampered by a dispute with the European Commission.

Brussels wants the government to amend laws on the central bank, data protection and the judiciary, which it says hurt the independence of national institutions.

Most analysts believe Hungary could reach a credit deal around the middle of the year, but some analysts have said the government feared losing the independence of policy making. All voters (figures in percentages of those polled): DATE POLLSTER FIDESZ MSZP LMP JOBBIK Undecided/

won't vote March Tarki 25 12 4 11 43 March 7-14 Ipsos 19 14 5 7 52 Feb Tarki 20 13 3 11 47 Feb 10-14 Median 25 13 6 14 38 Feb Ipsos 18 13 4 8 53 Jan Tarki 18 11 4 11 50 Jan Median 26 15 4 10 41 Jan Ipsos 16 11 4 8 57 Dec Tarki 19 12 4 10 51 Dec 5-12 Ipsos 18 11 3 10 54 Nov 11-15 Median 26 12 5 12 42 Nov 10-15 Tarki 23 10 3 11 48 Nov 7-14 Ipsos 19 12 4 9 54 Oct Tarki 23 11 5 10 50 Oct Median 31 17 5 11 33 Oct 10-17 Ipsos 20 11 3 9 55 Sept Ipsos 22 13 5 7 52 Sept Tarki 24 10 3 10 51 Sept Median 31 12 6 12 Aug Ipsos 24 13 3 7 49 Aug Median 33 14 5 11 35 July Median 35 16 4 9 33 July Ipsos 22 14 4 8 50 July Tarki 30 11 5 9 44 June Median 33 15 5 8 36 June Tarki 27 12 3 8 44 June Ipsos 23 13 4 7 51 May Tarki 26 14 4 9 44 May 2-9 Ipsos 24 12 3 7 53 April Tarki 29 12 6 7 44 April Ipsos 26 12 4 8 48 April 1-5 Median 33 14 3 8 40 -------- March 2010 Ipsos 38 12 3 8 36 March 2010 Tarki 42 13 5 8 30 March 2010 Median 41 15 1 11 29

NOTES - The last election was held on April 11 and 25, 2010.

MSZP: Hungarian Socialist Party

Jobbik: Movement for a Better Hungary

LMP: Politics Can Be Different (Reporting by Sandor Peto)