* Ruling Fidesz strengthens backing, drawing on uncertain
voters
* Advantage over opposition Socialists widens
BUDAPEST, March 28 Support for Hungary's ruling
Fidesz party continued to rise in March, a poll showed on
Wednesday, as the conservative party reversed an earlier slump
in popularity.
Fidesz's backing rose to 25 percent, up five percentage
points from a previous poll in February, according to a survey
published on pollster Tarki's website, www.tarki.hu.
In January Fidesz had a backing of only 18 percent, the
lowest since it won elections by a landslide in 2010. The next
parliamentary election is due in 2014.
However, the biggest opposition force, the Socialists, have
been unable to take advantage of the government's recent losses
and support for the centre-left party dropped to 12 percent in
March from 11 percent in January.
Fidesz won back some of the voters lost since late 2010 when
its support hit a peak at 49 percent. The percentage of
uncertain voters fell to 43 percent in March from 47 percent in
February and 50 percent in January.
Prime Minister Viktor Orban is seeking a multibillion-euro
safety net from international lenders to reduce unsustainable
borrowing costs and rebuild investor confidence undermined by
nearly two years of unorthodox economic policies.
The financial backstop could provide Hungary keep credit
taps open for the country, but progress towards a deal has been
hampered by a dispute with the European Commission.
Brussels wants the government to amend laws on the central
bank, data protection and the judiciary, which it says hurt the
independence of national institutions.
Most analysts believe Hungary could reach a credit deal
around the middle of the year, but some analysts have said the
government feared losing the independence of policy making.
All voters (figures in percentages of those polled):
DATE POLLSTER FIDESZ MSZP LMP JOBBIK Undecided/
won't vote
March Tarki 25 12 4 11 43
March 7-14 Ipsos 19 14 5 7 52
Feb Tarki 20 13 3 11 47
Feb 10-14 Median 25 13 6 14 38
Feb Ipsos 18 13 4 8 53
Jan Tarki 18 11 4 11 50
Jan Median 26 15 4 10 41
Jan Ipsos 16 11 4 8 57
Dec Tarki 19 12 4 10 51
Dec 5-12 Ipsos 18 11 3 10 54
Nov 11-15 Median 26 12 5 12 42
Nov 10-15 Tarki 23 10 3 11 48
Nov 7-14 Ipsos 19 12 4 9 54
Oct Tarki 23 11 5 10 50
Oct Median 31 17 5 11 33
Oct 10-17 Ipsos 20 11 3 9 55
Sept Ipsos 22 13 5 7 52
Sept Tarki 24 10 3 10 51
Sept Median 31 12 6 12
Aug Ipsos 24 13 3 7 49
Aug Median 33 14 5 11 35
July Median 35 16 4 9 33
July Ipsos 22 14 4 8 50
July Tarki 30 11 5 9 44
June Median 33 15 5 8 36
June Tarki 27 12 3 8 44
June Ipsos 23 13 4 7 51
May Tarki 26 14 4 9 44
May 2-9 Ipsos 24 12 3 7 53
April Tarki 29 12 6 7 44
April Ipsos 26 12 4 8 48
April 1-5 Median 33 14 3 8 40
--------
March 2010 Ipsos 38 12 3 8 36
March 2010 Tarki 42 13 5 8 30
March 2010 Median 41 15 1 11 29
NOTES - The last election was held on April 11 and 25, 2010.
MSZP: Hungarian Socialist Party
Jobbik: Movement for a Better Hungary
LMP: Politics Can Be Different
(Reporting by Sandor Peto)