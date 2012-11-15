BUDAPEST, Nov 15 Hungary's ruling Fidesz party lost some of its public support in November, while backing for the main opposition Socialists was unchanged, a survey by pollster Ipsos showed on Thursday. The poll did not measure support for former Prime Minister Gordon Bajnai's Egyutt (Together) 2014 movement, which another pollster, Median, ranked as the strongest opposition force just after its foundation last month. The Ipsos survey said support for Prime Minister Viktor Orban's ruling Fidesz dipped by 1 point to 19 percent among all voters in November. The Socialists meanwhile scored 16 percent, in line with their October showing. Last month Orban's government announced two packages of deficit cuts for 2013, built mainly on tax increases, as Budapest struggles to keep its deficit within European Union limits in a shrinking economy. Data showed earlier on Thursday the economy shrank by a worse-than-expected 1.5 percent in annual terms in the third quarter. Support for far-right Jobbik inched 1 point higher to 8 points in November, the Ipsos poll said. Likewise, the green liberal LMP also gained 1 point to 4 percentage points. Half of the country's 8 million voters had no party preference. All voters (figures in percentages of those polled): DATE POLLSTER FIDESZ EGYUTT MSZP LMP JOBBIK Undecided/ will not vote Nov Ipsos 19 N/A 16 4 8 50 Oct 26-30 Median 22 14 10 3 10 37 Oct 10-17 Tarki 18 N/A 15 4 10 50 Sept 14-18 Median 23 N/A 14 4 9 46 Oct Ipsos 20 N/A 16 3 7 51 Sept 12-18 Tarki 15 N/A 11 5 9 56 Sept Ipsos 19 N/A 15 2 8 52 Aug 12-19 Ipsos 17 N/A 14 3 8 53 July 12-17 Tarki 18 N/A 12 5 10 52 July 11-18 Ipsos 16 N/A 14 4 10 51 June Median 21 N/A 15 6 10 44 June Tarki 18 N/A 14 5 11 48 June 1-6 Ipsos 17 N/A 15 6 9 49 May 18-22 Median 22 N/A 16 5 11 43 May Tarki 16 N/A 15 5 11 49 May Ipsos 16 N/A 13 4 9 54 Apr. 11-18 Tarki 21 N/A 13 5 9 45 April 6-13 Ipsos 17 N/A 12 4 10 51 March Median 26 N/A 16 6 12 38 March Tarki 25 N/A 12 4 11 43 March 7-14 Ipsos 19 N/A 14 5 7 52 Feb Tarki 20 N/A 13 3 11 47 Feb 10-14 Median 25 N/A 13 6 14 38 Feb Ipsos 18 N/A 13 4 8 53 Jan Tarki 18 N/A 11 4 11 50 Jan Median 26 N/A 15 4 10 41 Jan Ipsos 16 N/A 11 4 8 57 Dec Tarki 19 N/A 12 4 10 51 Dec 5-12 Ipsos 18 N/A 11 3 10 54 Nov 11-15 Median 26 N/A 12 5 12 42 Nov 10-15 Tarki 23 N/A 10 3 11 48 Nov 7-14 Ipsos 19 N/A 12 4 9 54 Oct Tarki 23 N/A 11 5 10 50 Oct Median 31 N/A 17 5 11 33 Oct 10-17 Ipsos 20 N/A 11 3 9 55 Sept Ipsos 22 N/A 13 5 7 52 Sept Tarki 24 N/A 10 3 10 51 Sept Median 31 N/A 12 6 12 Aug Ipsos 24 N/A 13 3 7 49 Aug Median 33 N/A 14 5 11 35 July Median 35 N/A 16 4 9 33 July Ipsos 22 N/A 14 4 8 50 July Tarki 30 N/A 11 5 9 44 June Median 33 N/A 15 5 8 36 June Tarki 27 N/A 12 3 8 44 June Ipsos 23 N/A 13 4 7 51 May Tarki 26 N/A 14 4 9 44 May 2-9 Ipsos 24 N/A 12 3 7 53 -------- March 2010 Ipsos 38 N/A 12 3 8 36 March 2010 Tarki 42 N/A 13 5 8 30 March 2010 Median 41 N/A 15 1 11 29 NOTES - The last election was held on April 11 and 25, 2010. FIDESZ: Fidesz-Christian Democrat Alliance MSZP: Hungarian Socialist Party Jobbik: Movement for a Better Hungary LMP: Politics Can Be Different (Reporting by Gergely Szakacs; Editing by Alison Williams)