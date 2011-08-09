PRAGUE Aug 9 Hungary's HUPX power exchange plans to launch intra-day products and financial futures contracts at the beginning of 2012, the bourse said on Tuesday.

HUPX head Zoltan Medveczki said the exchange was preparing a total of eight new products as part of a plan to attract more traders. In July the exchange launched physical power futures contracts.

"As a result of this, an electricity exchange that covers the full spectrum of products will be realized," he said in a statement.

He added that the exchange has already generated 75 percent of the 2.5 TWh turnover it had planned for 2011, amounting to about 2.2 TWh.

Over the past three years, rival energy bourses have started operations in the Czech Republic, Hungary and Poland, hoping to tap into a potentially lucrative market in a region with good grid connections and scope for prices to rise.

Hungary's HUPX and the Prague-based Power Exchange Central Europe are in competition to establish a foothold as a regional power-trading hub in a market where many traders question whether there is enough liquidity to support so many bourses.