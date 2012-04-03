* Orban expected to name candidate in mid-April
* Unlikely to bend to opposition calls for an independent
* President resigned on Monday after plagiarism scandal
By Krisztina Than
BUDAPEST, April 3 Hungary's prime minister will
try to select a president as pliant and loyal as his ally Pal
Schmitt, who quit because of a plagiarism scandal that critics
say undermined the post and dented the ruling party's support.
The opposition Socialists have called for an independent
candidate to restore prestige to the largely ceremonial
presidency but Prime Minister Viktor Orban is unlikely to heed
them, mindful that the new leader will be in office until after
a parliamentary election due in two years.
Orban's Fidesz party enjoys a two-thirds majority in
parliament, meaning his selection should pass easily, but he may
have to tread carefully to avoid further angering a public which
is struggling with rising prices and spending cuts.
He also has to convince foreign lenders to have confidence
in extending new aid to central Europe's most indebted country.
Leading tabloid Blikk ran the headline "The End" on its
front page alongside a photo of visibly shaken Schmitt in
parliament on Monday. The rival tabloid Bors said: "Schmitt has
gone, the system stayed."
Analysts said they doubted whether Orban would diverge from
a tried and tested policy - to appoint loyalists to key posts.
He may, however, look for a candidate with stronger
ideological ties to Fidesz than Schmitt, an Olympic fencing gold
medalist who was appointed in 2010 to popular acclaim.
He quickly became Hungary's least popular president since
the collapse of communism, criticised by some for
rubber-stamping Orban's new laws which the European Union say
concentrate power in his conservative government's hands.
"We cannot expect a change in Fidesz' presidential
nomination practice in the sense that it seeks a nominee who
will be loyal (to the party), who takes a supportive role, as
that would serve Fidesz' interests," said Orsolya Szomszed, a
political analyst at conservative think tank Nezopont Intezet.
"The most important is (also for Fidesz) that the new
president should restore confidence in the institution of the
president of the Republic."
OLYMPIC GOLD
The 69-year-old Schmitt had defended his 1992 doctoral
thesis on the modern Olympics since January, when news portal
hvg.hu reported allegations that he had copied large parts of it
from other authors without proper quotes or referencing.
Budapest's Semmelweis University stripped him of his
doctorate late last month, saying it did not meet scientific and
ethnical standards.
On Monday, Schmitt, who had promised to write another thesis
to prove he could, told parliament it was his duty to resign
when "my personal issue divides my beloved nation rather than
unites it".
Parliament has 30 days to elect a successor. Speaker Laszlo
Kover, a Fidesz party loyalist, will serve as interim president.
Analysts said if Schmitt had continued to refuse to resign,
the scandal may have hurt Fidesz's popularity, which an opinion
poll last month said trumped that of the Socialists by about 10
percentage points. Hundreds of protesters called for his
resignation on Saturday.
Orban has managed to use the EU's criticism of his policies,
including a new constitution, to his advantage, making clear he
would not allow Hungary be dictated to by foreign powers.
Lajos Kosa, a vice chairman of Fidesz told TV2 television on
Tuesday that Orban would consult the party's leadership, its
deputies and the government before naming his nominee.
"When he has collected the ideas and proposals that can play
an important role in the nomination, he should make a proposal
for a candidate at a party meeting on (April 16)," Kosa said.
Local website Origo.hu, citing Fidesz sources, reported that
Orban had said the new candidate should be a party politician,
who could defend the new constitution passed last year.
It said a possible candidate could be Fidesz MEP Janos Ader,
52, a lawyer who has held key posts in the party and has been
close to Orban since the party's foundation.
Another strong candidate could be the house speaker,
52-year-old Kover. He is very close to the prime minister and
holds strong anti-communist views.
Eurasia Group said the new president's role could become
more important after the 2014 election.
"While Orban's replacement for Schmitt remains unclear, the
eventual nominee will certainly be close to Fidesz and to Orban
personally," the think tank said.
"While Schmitt's resignation will have no near-term effect
on policy, there are medium-term political implications that
become especially important should Fidesz lose its majority at
the next elections in 2014."
(Reporting by Krisztina Than; editing by Elizabeth Piper)