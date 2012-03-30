DIARY-Emerging Markets Economic Events to March 31
BUDAPEST, March 30 Hungarian President Pal Schmitt said on Friday there was no link between a plagiarism row that cost him his doctorate and his role as head of state, pledging to defend his honour by writing a new thesis.
"These issues are not related in my view, even though many interpret it this way," the 69-year-old Schmitt said in a taped interview on television when asked whether he had considered resigning over the issue.
Opposition parties say cheating makes him unworthy of the job. The main right-leaning daily Magyar Nemzet and influential conservative intellectuals have also called for him to quit.
Schmitt was stripped of his doctorate on Thursday. (Reporting by Gergely Szakacs and Sandor Peto; Editing by Louise Ireland)
Feb 3 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Friday: DODD-FRANK Trump orders reviews of major banking rules put in place after the 2008 financial crisis, drawing fire from Democrats who said his order lacked substance and squarely aligned him with Wall Street bankers. Wealth managers from Wall Street to Wisconsin have spent the last six years lobbying against the retirement advice rule that Trump began killing off with a swipe of his
TORONTO, Feb 3 Canada's main stock index gained on Friday as heavyweight banks got a boost from U.S. President Donald Trump's move to scale back financial regulations, while department store operator Hudson's Bay Co jumped on news it is eyeing larger U.S. retailer Macy's.