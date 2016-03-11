UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
BUDAPEST, March 11 Hungarian agricultural producer prices rose by an annual 4.8 percent in January after a 5.2 percent year-on-year rise in December, data showed on Friday.
Vegetable, fruit and cereals prices rose by 10.5 percent from the previous year, while livestock and related product prices were down by 4.7 percent in December, the Central Statistics Office (KSH) said. (Reporting by Marton Dunai)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.