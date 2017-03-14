BUDAPEST, March 14 Hungarian agricultural producer prices fell by an annual 2.6 percent in January after a 4.7 percent decline in December, the Central Statistics Office (KSH) said on Tuesday.

Vegetable, fruit and cereals prices declined by 8.9 percent from the previous year in January, while livestock and related product prices were 9.6 percent higher. (Reporting by Gergely Szakacs)