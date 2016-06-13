BUDAPEST, June 13 Hungarian agricultural producer prices rose by an annual 0.4 percent in April, retreating from a 2.0 percent increase in March and a 2.8 percent rise in February, the Central Statistics Office (KSH) said on Monday.

Vegetable, fruit and cereals prices rose by 4.2 percent from the previous year, while livestock and related product prices were down by 6.2 percent in April.

In the first four months of 2016, agricultural producer prices were 1.4 percent higher than in the same period a year earlier. (Reporting by Krisztina Than)