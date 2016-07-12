UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
BUDAPEST, July 12 Hungarian agricultural producer prices rose by an annual 2.4 percent in May, accelerating from a 0.4 percent reading in April, the Central Statistics Office (KSH) said on Tuesday.
Vegetable, fruit and cereals prices rose by 5.4 percent from the previous year, while livestock and related product prices were down by 2.9 percent in May.
In the first five months, agricultural producer prices were 1.5 percent higher than in the same period a year earlier. (Reporting by Gergely Szakacs)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources