BUDAPEST Oct 12 Hungarian agricultural producer prices fell by an annual 2.6 percent in August, sinking into negative territory for the first time in nearly a year, the Central Statistics Office (KSH) said on Wednesday.

Vegetable, fruit and cereals prices declined by 5.5 percent from the previous year, while livestock and related product prices were 2.5 percent higher in August.

In the January-August period, agricultural producer prices were down 0.5 percent from the same period a year earlier. (Reporting by Gergely Szakacs)