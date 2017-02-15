BUDAPEST Feb 15 Hungarian agricultural producer prices fell by an annual 4.7 percent in December after a 5.5 percent decline in November, the Central Statistics Office (KSH) said on Wednesday.

Vegetable, fruit and cereals prices declined by 11.8 percent from the previous year in December, while livestock and related product prices were 8.4 percent higher.

The price of foie gras in Hungary has surged since an outbreak of bird flu forced farmers to cull more than 3 million fowl, mostly geese and ducks.

For the full year, farm prices fell by 3.8 percent year-on-year, the KSH said. (Reporting by Gergely Szakacs)