BUDAPEST, April 12 Hungarian agricultural producer prices fell by an annual 2 percent in February following a revised 3.2 percent decline in January, the Central Statistics Office (KSH) said on Wednesday.

Vegetable, fruit and cereals prices declined by 7.3 percent from the previous year in February, while livestock and related product prices were 8.2 percent higher.

In the first two months, agricultural producer prices were down 2.7 percent year-on-year. (Reporting by Gergely Szakacs)