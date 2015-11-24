* Binding bids could be submitted early next year -cbank

BUDAPEST, Nov 24 Hungary's central bank aims to sell all of state-owned MKB Bank in a privatisation early next year, Deputy Governor Marton Nagy said on Tuesday.

The National Bank of Hungary took control of loss-making MKB after Prime Minister Viktor Orban's government bought it from Germany's BayernLB late last year and has been transforming it to prepare for its privatisation.

MKB Chief Executive Adam Balog has told Reuters that the "preferred" ownership structure of the privatised lender would include foreign investors.

Nagy said MKB Bank and investment bank JP Morgan, which is advising on the privatisation, had recently held a roadshow to meet foreign investors in London and the goal was to sell at least 51 percent of the bank, but ideally all of MKB Bank would be privatised early next year.

"There will be a non-binding and a binding round (of bids)," Nagy said during a news conference to announce that the central bank had bought a controlling stake in the Budapest Stock Exchange.

"The non-binding bids will start to come in now, which will be narrowed down and the data room will be opened for a narrower set of investors who will be able to look through the numbers and the plans and then make an offer," Nagy said.

He said the binding bids would probably be submitted early next year and the central bank's strategy aimed to create a "sporadic" ownership structure of MKB Bank that includes both foreign and domestic investors.

"Our goal is to sell 100 percent. Should this not succeed, we aim for at least 51 percent," Nagy said, adding that the outcome would depend on pricing.

Nagy said the central bank wanted to see MKB Bank listed on the Budapest Stock Exchange within three to four years regardless of who buys it. (Reporting by Gergely Szakacs and Marton Dunai; Editing by Jason Neely and Susan Fenton)